You Can Now Watch Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars Concert Film On Netflix

Great news for Bruce Springsteen fans, his beautiful concert film is now available to stream on Netflix.

The concert is made up of songs from his latest album, Western Stars, backed with a huge orchestra, and his wife by his side.

Directed by Bruce, the performance took place in Springsteen's barn, to an intimate setting and if you dim the lights in your lounge room you'll feel like you're there.

Western Stars is bound is fill that live music hole in your heart, even for the hour.

Catch our sister station's review of the album Western Stars:

More info: www.netflix.com