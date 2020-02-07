You Can Order Biscuit Cutters In The Shape Of Your Pet So What A Time To Be Alive!

So, we've just found this and knowing how much our Mix family loves their pets, well, read on.

A company in America now make Biscuit Shape Cutters that are fashioned around the likeness of your pet. Not even joking.

We checked it out and the process is pretty simple. You place your order, send in a pic, they draw it up for your approval and a few weeks later, you get your customised cutters in the post.

Check them out here.

