You can still hold a Biggest Morning Tea through June.

Never fear.. there's still time to hold a Biggest Morning Tea!

Queensland Cancer Council are encouraging us to keep the scones with jam and cream out a little longer.

They're wanting to see anyone who'd like to host a morning tea throughout the month of June to raise money for much needed research into one of Australia's biggest killers.

You can grab the office, your friends, your sisters, mum.. anyone!

More than 1500 people per year in Far North Queensland are diagnosed with cancer, and this money will go towards helping them.

You can find out more details HERE.