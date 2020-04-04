"You Can't Do That" | Wendell Sailor Says There's No Way Origin Can Restart The 2020 Season

Triple M's Wendell Sailor believes there's no way the State of Origin series can restart the 2020 season.

Many, including NSW Blues captain Boyd Cordner, have stated they would like the season to begin with the Origin series to give the game a huge boost following its suspension.

Yet, speaking on the Dead Set Legends, Sailor hit back.

Dell also shared his thoughts on the NRL salary cap going forward stating we have seen the last of the 'million dollar player'; hear the full chat below.