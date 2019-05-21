You Could Be A Part Of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea!

Are you a lover of scones and biscuits?

Well the Cancer Council has come up with the perfect excuse for you to get together with some friends and throw yourself a morning tea as part of the Cancer Council's latest fundraising event!

This Thursday, May 23rd you can help to raise money for friends, colleagues or community members who might have been impacted by cancer by taking part in Australia's BIGGEST morning tea!

If you've never hosted your own morning tea before, have no fear, the Cancer Council will send you a host pack which will have all the essentials you need to throw a decadent morning tea.

The website also provides Merchandise and a whole heap of healthy recipes to make sure you can indulge and stay healthy!

So give it a go, every dollar will make a difference! Head to the website for more info...