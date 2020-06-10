You Could Become The Proud Owner Of Your Very Own Cricket Ground In Victoria!

Whether you're a mega fan of cricket or you're just looking for a nice patch of land to host lavish outdoor parties, YOU could become the proud owner of your very own Cricket ground for $2.5 million.

This stunning piece of land is located in central Victoria and is renowned for its high calibre country field.

The field, which has been dubbed by locals 'Lord's in the bush', is up for grabs, for anyone with a big enough pile of cash or a group of people willing to split the cost with you.

The space, which was once bowled upon by the great Shane Warne, is so jaw-droppingly green, it's not only limited to a good game of cricket, but is also hired for school trips and the most opulent of bucks parties.

26 Hannas Road, Strath Creek (affectionately referred to as The Village Green) sports 78 hectares, which includes a five-bedroom dwelling, an award-winning pavilion containing a twenty-five-bed bunkhouse, a gigantic maze (because, why not?), four glamping caravans, a shower and toilet facility, a small kiosk, machinery shed and a house storage shed. A bit in this!

It kind of sounds too good to be true doesn't it?

So yeah, kind of perfect for anyone who needs to escape with some pals every now and then.

The property currently belongs to former NSW batsman John Rogers and his wife Ros. The gigantic space also apparently comes with a curator named Ron Hyde, who just so happens to be a former premier league cricketer who knows just how to keep the grounds in tip-top shape!

At the moment, the property is for sale for $2,495,000, so if you've got deep pockets, this could be your new passion project!

For more information, follow the link through to the listing.

Catch up on the latest 'Pub Talk' below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.