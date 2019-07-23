You Could Learn How To Kick Start Your Own Business This Weekend!

Have you had a tremendous business idea but have no idea how to kick start it? Sick working 9 till 5 everyday?

Well this is your chance to hang out with a bunch of like-minded folk all looking for a little help with their great business ideas.

Starting this Friday, Rockhampton's SmartHub Startup weekend will be kicking off at Customs House on Quay Street and is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to begin networking and to hopefully learn a thing or two about the business world.

The Startup weekend will start on July 26th and will wrap up on July 28th. Tickets are only $50 per person and includes food and drink for the entire weekend.

Over the course of the weekend, participants will get to experience the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of kickstarting a new business, to give a realistic understanding of the pressures facing entrepreneurs.

The weekend isn't only restricted to adults, whether you're five or 85, anybody is welcome to attend, anybody under 18 will need to have a parent or caregiver chaperoning.

So why not drop in and learn something this weekend, who knows... your business could sky rocket to success!