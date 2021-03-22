"You'd Have To Be Stupid" | MG Backs Gorden Tallis' Comments In Scathing Assessment Of Broncos Management

Triple M's Mark Geyer has echoed the sentiments of Gorden Tallis and slammed the Brisbane Broncos management for failing to give Kevvie Walters full autonomy of the club.

Tallis, told the Sunday Sin-Bin, the club was about to implode revealing management cancelled an "old boys" day on Saturday where the current players would mix with club legends.

And speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer backed up Tallis' comments.

"You'd have to be stupid to not give Kevin Walters full reign of the Brisbane Broncos, he won five comps for the buggers.. Come on!."

