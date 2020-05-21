"You F*****G Bit Me" | MG Recalls The Time He Was Bitten On The Field By Benny Elias
The Rush Hour with MG is using self-isolation as an excuse to take a trip down memory lane, digging into MG's 1994 biography Rugby League Rebel: The Mark Geyer Story.
During Wednesday night's edition of The Rush Hour, Liam asked MG to explain the time he was on the opposite end of some illegal tactics during a Panthers game against Balmain in 1989.
"You f*****g bit me!," MG explains.
