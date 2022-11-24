You'll Never Guess How Cheese Was Invented

Calling all cheese enthusiasts! Have you ever wondered how certain cheeses get their stink? Or maybe why cheddar cheese is hard but brie cheese is soft and gooey?

Well, look no further because we have ALL of the answers

According to researchers, humans have been eating cheese for thousands of years going all the way back to over 7,000 years ago.

Archaeologists discovered pottery in Croatia which was estimated to be around 7,200 years old. On this pottery, scientists discovered a strange substance that held similar compounds to that of modern-day cheese.

But how did cheese actually come to exist? Cosmos science journalist Jacinta Bowler offers us a whopping slice of cheesy knowledge, revealing how cheese was first discovered, what gives cheese its unmistakable stink and whether it’s true that eating cheese before bed can give you nightmares.

Tune into the full episode of Huh? Science Explained – cheese edition below…