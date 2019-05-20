You need to get to FNQ Field Days in Mareeba this year.

Food, fun, tractor pulls, exhibitors from across Australia, camping, glamping, life long friends and it's all for mental health.

What more could you want at a Rotary Field Days?

This year the Mareeba Rodeo Grounds will be transformed as thousands of people head to the Tablelands to spend 3 days checking out the latest in machinery and equipment and there'll be plenty of attractions for the kids (and big kids too!)

Our FNQ event is the biggest in Northern Australia and thanks to the Rotary clubs in both Mareeba and Atherton all monies raised will go towards mental health and local charities.

Entry is just $5 for adults and children under 17 are free. There's no discounts for entry.

What you can expect:

- Our Tractor Pull is back again

- Quad Bike Rescue and Safety Demonstration

- 4WD vehicle safety demonstration

- Innovations pavilion

- Horse & Dog demonstrations

- Health & Wellbeing Pavilion

- Venomous snake pit

- Field Day BBQ with Shane Webcke

- Kids Area

- Alfresco dining family area

- Drone demonstations

- more to be announced

Check out the website for more details HERE.