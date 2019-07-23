You're Invited To Attend A Family Violence Community Info Session

The people of Greater Shepparton have officially been invited to take part in a Domestic Violence information session.

The free information session, presented by local Police and hosted by the Goulburn Family Violence Executive, will touch on the Victoria Police response to family violence and the new case prioritisation risk assessment.

There will be Police Detectives, Family Violence court liaison officers and a Family Violence Police Command Representative offering informative presentations. There will also be plenty of information available regarding local services.

The information sessions are completely FREE of charge and tickets can be found at Eventbrite. The session will be taking place on Friday, July 26th at 8AM.

Understanding and recognising domestic violence could save a life with one in three women experiencing physical violence since the age of 15 and one in five experiencing sexual violence.

If you or anyone you know needs immediate assistance, call 000 or contact Safe Steps for further advice.