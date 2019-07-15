You're Invited To Discuss The Future Of Road Safety In WA

Western Australia are currently striving to provide their community with a safer region, where people are no longer injured or killed on WA roads.

Now is the time for the public to have their say and to tell the council what needs to change in order to keep the community safe from future road accidents.

The Road Safety Council are inviting residents from Margaret River, Manjimup, Collie, Bunbury and all of the surrounding towns to take part in a community forum, where residents will have the opportunity to discuss road safety in WA.

The Council has constructed the Imagine Zero Consultation Paper, which provides local drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists with detailed information regarding, WA's road safety journey, the current state of road safety in WA, how WA compares to other jurisdictions, the Council's vision for the future and how they plan on getting there.

The forums will be held:

Manjimup - 6PM, July 25th

Margaret River - 6PM, July 29th

Collie - 4.30PM, July 30th

Bunbury - 6PM, August 12th

159 people were killed on Western Australian roads in 2018, with a further 12 people having died due to road trauma in 2019. This could be YOUR chance to have a say and help to prevent further road fatalities in the WA region.