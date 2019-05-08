You're Invited To Lana's Market Biggest Morning Tea!

Your plans next Saturday are covered, because there's food and tea at Lana's Market Biggest Morning Tea. Just thinking about it will make you hungry!

To raise money for the Bundaberg Cancer Council, amateur art and raffles will be sold throughout the day and market stalls for you to explore. Not only will you be contributing to a great cause, but you'll have a blast doing it!

The best part is that entry is completely free, so all you need to do is show up and have a good time. Bring your friends, pull along the family and eat some scones while you're at it.

There will also be live entertainment to enjoy with Debbie Robertson performing.

If you want to contribute your own stall, there's still time! Click HERE for more information.