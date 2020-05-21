You're Invited To The National Reconciliation Week Webinar This Month!

You're invited to the National Reconciliation Week webinar on Wednesday, May 27!

The University of Melbourne and Department of Rural Health encourage you to register for a presentation by Mr Shane Charles.

Shane is the new Aboriginal Co-Chair for Reconciliation Victoria, born and bred in Shepparton, a strong Yorta Yorta, Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung man. He is a highly experienced and inspirational Aboriginal leader with a strong track record across a range of sectors including education and training, justice and cultural heritage within both Aboriginal and mainstream organisations.

The webinar will kick off at 10:30am and there will be an opportunity for a Q&A afterwards. You can register your interest here: https://unimelb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O_ytctJNSgCFF1SeepQQeg

National Reconciliation Week commences on the 27th May–3 June.

Missed the show? Catch up with Bill Bradley here: