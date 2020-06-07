"You've Made Your Bed, Lie In It" | Tallis' Frosty Response To Matt Lodge's Training Invitation

Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge has reportedly invited club legend Gorden Tallis to training following criticism his side has copped after the 59-0 defeat at the hands of the Sydney Roosters. 

Tallis' response was blunt and straight to the point, with The Raging Bull pulling no punches. 

This was part of a broader chat around the Broncos, which also saw Paul Kent share his thoughts on Darius Boyd who he believes is "finished as a footballer"; hear the full in-depth chat below.

 

