"You've Made Your Bed, Lie In It" | Tallis' Frosty Response To Matt Lodge's Training Invitation

Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge has reportedly invited club legend Gorden Tallis to training following criticism his side has copped after the 59-0 defeat at the hands of the Sydney Roosters.

Tallis' response was blunt and straight to the point, with The Raging Bull pulling no punches.

This was part of a broader chat around the Broncos, which also saw Paul Kent share his thoughts on Darius Boyd who he believes is "finished as a footballer"