You Won't Want To Miss Fire Shows And Live Music At MY FEST This Month!

Get ready Riverina, MY FEST is coming in HOT!

On Friday, October 25th Memorial Park will come alive with local musicians ready to rock you into the night from 5PM until 9PM.

But that's not even the best part, not only will there be plenty of musical entertainment, there will also be an unmissable Fire Breathing Parkour Acro performance from Xcite and DMC in a FREE outdoor experience for all ages.

There's so much to do at this years MY FEST with live music, delicious food and beverage and an art market to peruse when you're not busy jamming out to our superb musical line-up.

There will be fun and games for everybody to enjoy, with a Hit FM pop-up party, giant games, activities and of course... plenty of awesome give aways.

MY FEST committee member Ben Ceccato says the festival is the perfect opportunity for the region to showcase some of their local artists.

“MY FEST is all about showcasing young, local talent in a relaxed festival atmosphere. There is a huge amount of talent in the region and we have a great lineup of fantastic young vocalists and musicians from across the Riverina performing at this fun, inclusive festival. There’s a whole range of music styles but it is all fresh and funky and will have you tapping your toes and getting into the groove.” - Ben Ceccato

Just a few of the artists scheduled to perform include hip hop artist AKIB, Triple J Unearthed sensation Harry Catanzariti, Zac Spalding, Harriet Kelly and more!

While the musicians are busy serenading us into the night, video artist Jason Richardson will be lighting up the Telecom building with some awesome projections, which will be dancing in time to the impressive musical performances on the stage.

Some of the food vendors ready to satiate our cravings include Alaina's kitchen, Tata Tornado, Soft serve ice cream and the Hit FM coffee van.

To polish off an epic night, there will be an explosive fire show with impressive stunts, dancing and acrobatics and some unbelievable pyrotechnics from parkour outfit DMC and XCITE entertainment.

So grab the family and head on down to MY FEST on Friday, October 25th for a full night of chilled vibes and endless entertainment! Follow the link to the Facebook event for more info.

In case you missed the show, tune into the podcast below...