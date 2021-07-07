Young Couple Fined For Not Wearing Masks While In Car Together

A warning to anyone driving another passenger from a different household to wear a mask!

It comes after a young couple driving back from a dinner date were fined for not wearing masks.

Young Couple Fined For Not Wearing Masks:

The hefty $200 fee has been heavily disputed by the public and even members of parliament.

NSW MP Greg Piper agreed the fine was unnecessary.

The couple said they had masks with them but were unaware that they had to be worn while in the car together.

It was reported that Service NSW said mask-wearing in regional NSW was not compulsory but heavily encouraged.

This is not the first time Service NSW has copped criticism for not supplying the correct information and rules to the public.

More face mask rules can be found right here.

