Young Cowboy Given 10 Day Ban From Flinders Street

One of our boys in blue & grey has copped a ban from Townsville's nightclub strip.

A 22-year-old Cowboys player was refused entry to a Flinders Street venue several times over the weekend.

Police have claimed that he tried to use his position at the club to convince security to let him back in at 2am on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys say the player complied with directions.

Townsville Police say he was issued an infringement notice and banned from the nightclub strip for 10 days.

HEAR MORE FROM THE TRIPLE M NEWSROOM NOW:

