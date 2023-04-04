Young Girl Attacked By Dingo On Fraser Island

A young girl has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island in Queensland.

A six-year-old girl was swimming at Waddy Point Beach on Fraser Island at around 4:40PM on Monday when a dingo grabbed her by the head from behind and held her under water.

A Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight spokesperson said the young girl was forced underwater for some time until family members managed to intervene.

"The animal reportedly held her underwater for a few seconds before nearby family members were able to get the dingo off her," they said in a statement.

"She sustained multiple minor bites to her head and fingers."

Emergency services were called to the scene a short time later to treat the girl for mutlipe puncture wounds,

The six-year-old suffered three puncture wounds to her head along with a minor injury to her hand.

The girl was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The dingo is believed to be an “untagged male”.

