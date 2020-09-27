Young girl sexually assaulted at Leeton

Detectives have released a COMFIT image of a man and are appealing for public information, as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a young girl in the state’s Riverina region last year.

In March 2020, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Lynbrae to investigate reports a 12-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man at Leeton last year.

Investigators have been told the girl was walking along Pine Avenue, Leeton, when she was approached by an unknown man, before being taken to a nearby location and sexually assaulted.

The incident is believed to have occurred between August and September 2019, between 4pm and 4.30pm, on a weekday.

As investigations continue, detectives have released a COMFIT image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The man depicted in the COMFIT image is described as being aged in his 20s or 30s, with a tanned complexion, brown hair, unkempt facial hair and a wrinkled forehead.

He is believed to have been wearing black tracksuit pants and a grey jumper.

Detectives are urging anyone in the community who may recognise the man depicted in the COMFIT image, or who has information about the incident, to come forward.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.