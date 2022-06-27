Young Girl Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By E-Scooter

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly ploughed into and knocked to the ground an eight-year-old girl with an e-scooter.

The victim, Lily, was left shaken and bloodied when she was hit at around 2pm on Sunday on a pedestrian path near North Coogee dog beach.

It is believed the man stopped to apologise to Lily but then took off.

Lily was taken to Perth’s Children Hospital with grazes to her face, shoulders, hand, and foot,

Police allege the man was travelling in excess of 40km/h when the girl was hit.

It is not the first time e-scooter safety has made the news with a number of incidents to occur in recent months.

In February, a father-of-three and a 13-year-old boy were both killed when their e-scooters collided with a cyclist and car respectively.

Since January 2021, St John Western Australia revealed to the Sunday Times they had attended more than 250 incidents involving e-scooters.

“Anecdotally the key factors appear to be vehicle collisions, push bike collisions, pedestrian collisions, excess speed, hills, and alcohol." - St John WA spokesperson

In December, laws were introduced limiting e-scooters speeds to 10km/h on footpaths and under 25km/h on bicycle paths, shared paths, and local roads where the speed limit is under 50km/h.

Children under the age of 16 can only ride motorised scooters with a maximum speed of 10km/h.

Riders on footpaths and shared paths must keep left and give way to pedestrians.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man should contact police on 131 444.

