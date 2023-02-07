Young People Will Only Require One Dose Of HPV Virus Vaccine

Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler has announced that Australians will no longer require to doses of the HPV vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

From Monday, Australia will move from two human papillomavirus vaccines to one dose under the National Immunisation Program.

Young people who received the routine vaccine before the age of 26 will now be considered fully vaccinated and will not require another dose of the vaccine.

The change in vaccination requirements follows new evidence from clinical and scientific research that proves young people will receive the same level of protection from a single dose.

The changes have been backed by the Australian Government’s expert advisory group, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the World Health Organisation immunisation expert group and the United Kingdom’s immunisation expert group.

Students aged between 12 and 13 can receive the vaccine for free through school immunisation programs.

Minister Bailey announced that the free catch-up program for young people who missed their vaccination has been extended to include anyone under the age of 26.

“If you’re a 20 to 26 year old and haven’t had an HPV vaccine and you’re now funded to catch up, now is the time to get the jab and protect yourself,” he said.

The HPV virus is mostly spread through sexual contact and has been linked to several conditions including cervical cancer, genital warts and genital, anal and oropharyngeal cancers.

“Many young people will be happy to only receive one jab instead of two. A single dose is considered by the experts to be just as effective in preventing HPV infection,” Mr Bailey said.

“This will make it easier to protect young people from the range of cancers and diseases caused by HPV and help eliminate cervical cancer in Australia.”

