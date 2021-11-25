Young Talent Time: First Round Of 2021 AFL Draftees Selected

The next crop of talented youngsters took their first steps to AFL stardom on Wednesday night, as the 2021 NAB AFL Draft commenced.

With the first round of players selected on night one, the second round will commence from 6:30PM (AEST) on Thursday November 25.

Taken with the first pick, highly-touted midfielder Jason Horne-Francis was selected by North Melbourne, coming across from South Australia after a stellar season in the SANFL with South Adelaide.

Sam Darcy, the son of Triple M's own and former Western Bulldogs star Luke Darcy was up next, being selected by the Dogs to continue his family legacy.

Vic Metro teenagers Finn O'Callaghan and Nick Daicos were then selected by GWS Giants and Collingwood respectively.

Daicos is a father-son selection who aims to live up to the height of the champion forward Peter Daicos - who enjoyed an illustrious career with the Magpies.

Rounding out the top five picks, Gold Coast snapped up South Sudanese-Australian Mac Andrew. A 200cm ruckman who can move like a midfielder, Andrew is set to wow fans of all clubs in 2022 with an elite aerobic ability.

Andrew became the first South-Sudanese footballer to be selected inside the top ten of a draft.

Josh Rachelle (Adelaide Crows), Josh Ward (Hawthorn Hawks), Jye Amiss (Fremantle Dockers), Josh Gibcus (Richmond Tigers) and Neil Erasmus (Fremantle Dockers) were the next prospects to be taken inside the top ten.

To view the entire first round of selections and the picks to come, head to: www.afl.com.au/draft/2021

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.