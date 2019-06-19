Young Townsville Doctor Stepping Out As Face Of Relay For Life

Townsville's Relay For Life has launched for 2019 and will be happening again at JCU's Joe Baker Field this September.

The 18 hour event starting on Saturday September 14 will see school groups, families, work colleagues, and other community members show their support to those have had their lives impacted by cancer.

Leading the campaign in 2019 is local cancer survivor and doctor, Alisha Thomson.

At 27-year-old Alisha received the diagnosis that she had stage 4 ovarian cancer, after suffering abdominal pain.



The diagnosis wasn't immediate after Alisha's trip to see the GP, it still took a further four months for that and the news was ovarian cancer.

Alisha says she doesn't want other women to ignore pain, and to see their GP as soon as they have a concern.

The cancer survivor has walked the Relay track as a teenager, and is looking forward to returning this year.

“I feel rather nostalgic, with some wonderful memories of participating in Relay at school. I now understand firsthand that the event not only raises much needed funds and offers participants a great time but shows support for people in our community with a cancer diagnosis."

“I would love to see the entire Townsville community engage with the 2019 Relay For Life by entering a team or supporting teams with their fundraising activities.”

You can join or make a Relay team right here!