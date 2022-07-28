Young Woman Dies In Single Car Collision In Launceston

Tasmania’s road toll has increased following the death of a young woman in Launceston overnight.

Emergency services were called out to the Midlands Highway in Launceston following reports of a single vehicle collision at around 7:30PM on Wednesday evening.

Police and paramedics arrived to find a 22-year-old woman trapped inside of an orange Holden Commodore.

Emergency services pulled the woman from the car before attempting to treat her injuries at the scene.

The woman was then transported to a Launceston General Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

Police have launched an official investigation into the collision but revealed that speed may have been a contributing factor.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the orange Holden Commodore Sedan around the Launceston CBD in the lead upo to the crash to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

