Your Favourite Team in the LOCAL FOOTY GRAND FINALS this weekend!

The 2019 local football finals have been decided after entertaining and tough preliminary finals fixtures at Esperance Oval last Saturday.

The Lion Cubs from Newtown-Condingup were the first win of the day in the Under 14s, they defeated the Bulldogs after they kicked away in the second half of their match. They will need to overcome Gibson in the final Saturday of the season, who have marched through the 2019 campaign undefeated.

In the Under 16s, Gibson pulled away from Esperance after the three-quarter time break, converting a 15-point lead into a 45 point convincing win at the final siren. The Grand Final fixture is exactly what the footy tragics were hoping for, both Gibson and their opponents Ports finished the year on nine wins. Expect a tight contest!

Jevan Thostrup led the way in Newtown-Condingup’s emphatic win against Esperance in the Colts match-up. The Lions, who finished on top of the table and surprising dropped the first week of finals, were down by three points at three-quarter time with an electric Jake Douglas starring for the Doggies with three goals. Newtown-Condi kicked seven goals to three in the final term to book their spot into the Grand Final. They play Gibson in what will be another exciting and tough game.

The Reserves Preliminary Final was relatively one-sided with the Lions unable to click into gear against a red hot Esperance outfit. Newton-Condi were 23 points down at the main break and, more importantly, had only scored one major making it a difficult task to overcome the Dogs in the second half. Esperance continued to extend their lead throughout the contest and will have to carry that momentum into this Saturday’s fixture against Gibson, who are undefeated across the year.

In the final game of the afternoon, Newtown-Condi were tough in patches but lacked the polish to outplay Gibson. The Tigers blew the game wide open in the first quarter to lead at the main break by five goals, Tray Hallam booting two early. The second quarter was an arm-wrestle and the third quarter was won by the Lions. They would have been well and truly in the hunt if not for poor accuracy in front of the big sticks, especially early in the contest. Patches battled hard against a nullifying Bertola tag as the rest of the Lions midfield tackled and harassed bravely. Newtown-Condi pulled within three kicks of last year’s premiers but would run out of steam as the Tigers midfield, through Bowman and McCallion, kicked into gear and finished the match in a flurry. McFarlane and Stewart did the damage up forward with four and three goals respectively to push out the final score to 47 points.

The Grand Final teams across all games will be looking forward to this Saturday and their matches at Gibson oval. The Gibson league side will be looking particularly closely at their Esperance counterparts, who completely outplayed the Tigers in skill and intensity throughout their Second Semi-Final game. The tough Reece Woods will be under an injury cloud with a hard hit to his AC in his Colts game just under a fortnight ago. Other than that both teams should be close to full strength (minus the regular niggles the players carry throughout the season).

The Gibson and Esperance and Ports Women’s captains caught up with Sean and discussed their Grand Final fixtures on the Breaky Show

The Gibson Football Club have remarkably a team in every game on Saturday. The last time that feat was achieved the Tigers returned one win from five Grand Final matches. They will be hoping desperately for a better result this time around on their home deck.

This Friday will see the first official Women’s League Grand Final, with Ports and Esperance going at it, bounce-down 630pm at Esperance Oval. Ports have had the wood over the Bulldogs in recent times, haven beaten them three times out of four this season. Fascinatingly though, the only time the ladies in red and white have got up against Ports... was in their fixture at Esperance Oval.

It’s been a great year for the girls with numbers growing regularly through the season. This is a great opportunity to get down to the game and support our local girls!

Catch each game from 8am this Saturday at Gibson Oval.

Under 14s - Gibson vs Newtown Condingup 8am

Under 16s – Ports vs Gibson 930am

Colts – Gibson vs Newtown-Condingup 11am

Reserves – Gibson vs Esperance 100pm

League – Esperance vs Gibson 230pm