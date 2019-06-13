Your First Taste Of Bruce Springsteen's 19th Studio Album, Western Stars

Cassie Walker

7 hours ago

Cassie Walker

Triple M's Head of Rock, Jacqui has her hands on the brand new Bruce Springsteen album, Western Stars before anyone else and here's your first taste:

Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars is out June 14.
