Your First Taste Of Bruce Springsteen's 19th Studio Album, Western Stars

Triple M's Head of Rock, Jacqui has her hands on the brand new Bruce Springsteen album, Western Stars before anyone else and here's your first taste:

Triple M national and Triple M Greatest Hits are playing tracks from the brand new album, on the hour every hour from midnight.

Listen on your local station and on the Triple M App.



Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars is out June 14.

Get it from your favourite record store and get your copy here



For all that matters in rock news this week:

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!