Your Latest Viral Aussie Vid Involves A Backpacker Telling 9 News He'll "Punch Some Cones" During His Isolation

While we fully acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19 and its spread around the world, we're also all for finding a little levity in these trying times.

So we're tipping our hat to the Queensland backpacker who flew home right as Scott Morrison was imposing a 14-day self-isolation period on anyone entering Australia.

The unnamed bloke was walking out of the airport when 9 News' Mackenzie Colahan approached him to see what he thought of his upcoming two-week spell indoors and his response was... incredible.

"Just gonna lock myself in and punch some cones for a few days," he said.

While the cameraman laughed, the guy's travel companion wasn't too impressed, telling him that his comments would "become viral and we'll have to stay inside".

"We'll have to stay inside anyway," he replied.

Watch the magical moment below:

Subscribe to Triple M News on the Triple M app to get updates straight to your phone. Download from iTunes or Google Play now.