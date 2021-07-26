Your Turn To Nominate An Everyday Hero!

Do you know an outstanding frontline, emergency, or public sector worker? It is now time to nominate them for this year's QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards.

The event recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication and exceptional service of our frontline and public service workers.

There are awards for both adults and people under the age of 18.

QBANK CEO Mike Currie said 2021 has been particularly challenging with the pandemic and extreme weather, yet has not deterred locals from giving the community their all.

“These are people who are unassuming and don’t look for recognition, but with the extraordinary challenges we have had over the last couple of years, it’s never been more important to thank those heroes who have been pivotal in getting us back on our feet”, Currie said.

If you know of a hero in our community who deserves recognition for their efforts, nominate them right here.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr