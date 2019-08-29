Youtube And ARIA Have Partnered Up So Music Fans, Throw Away Those Crappy VHS Recordings

The ARIA Awards have announced a brand new partnership with Youtube Music and you know what that means?

Nostalgia trips! Nostalgia trips everywhere.

All those years and all that history of Aussie music's best is about to be set free on the world, thanks to the partnership. This means that all those famous moments in the awards' history will be available to watch via the new channel, located at youtube.com/ARIA.

Starting today, moments from some of Aussie's best, including Jimmy Barnes, INXS, Silverchair, Crowded House and the likes will be readily accessible in the channel, as well as international guest appearances from the past.

Here's a trip down memory lane...

WATCH:

This new partnership also means that this year's awards will be live-streamed, available for the world to see.

ARIA reportedly plans to roll out hundreds of clips over the next few weeks in the lead-up to this year's ceremony, held later this year.

More details at the ARIA website.





Written by: @dantheinternut