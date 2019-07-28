Zac Brown Band Announce New Album “The Owl” September 20 Release

Zac Brown Band, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band, this week announced their highly anticipated sixth studio album, The Owl, to be released via BMG on Sept. 20, 2019.

The Owl will be available on vinyl, CD and download across digital streaming platforms and available for pre-order now. Additionally, Zac Brown Band announced the new digital single off the forthcoming album, entitled “Leaving Love Behind."

The song is out now and available across all digital streaming platforms. The new digital single marks Zac Brown Band’s first new release since “Someone I Used To Know” debuted on Billboard’s Hot Country Song Chart in November 2018, eventually going on to win the band a 2019 CMT Award for Group Video of the Year.

The Owl will not only feature the intricate melodies and dynamic vocal arrangements that Zac Brown Band has long been known for, but also explore new sounds through unexpected collaborations with producers and writers across different facets of the music world including Skrillex, Andrew Watt, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Max Martin, Benny Blanco and Ryan Tedder among others.

“We’ve been working tirelessly on this album over the past couple years, ensuring every detail is perfect,” said Zac Brown. “We are always pushing ourselves as musicians by blurring genre boundaries and incorporating all kinds of music we are personally inspired by, elevating what we are capable as a group. This album will have something for everyone, The Owl is exciting, raw, and unexpected. We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished on this record and can’t wait to finally share it with the fans.”

To pre-order The Owl, please visit: Zac Brown Band "The Owl"

To download, stream, listen to, or purchase “Leaving Love Behind,” visit: Zac Brown Band "Leaving Love Behind"

