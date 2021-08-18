Zero Covid Cases Will See Restrictions Ease But The Border Tighten

Queensland has recorded zero local Covid-19 cases overnight which will see the state ease restrictions by the end of the week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzuk confirmed that from 4 pm Friday the 11 local government areas under the mask mandate will no longer be required to wear face-covering outdoors, but they must be carried.

Masks will remain in place for indoor venues including workplaces and shopping centres.

Gathering limits will also increase on Friday afternoon, but hospitality venues will stick to the 1 per 4-square-meter rule for another week.

As for the border, in not so good news for Tweed residents, the Premier says health officials will tighten essential worker restrictions even further in the coming day

“There are stay-at-home orders in New South Wales, so if you live in New South Wales, you should be staying at home unless you are an essential worker. So we’ve tasked the job this morning with the Director-General and Chief Health Officer to go through and look at those classifications because at the moment, there are too many people crossing the border.”

Around 4,000 people are crossing the NSW and Queensland border each day, and with the current NSW outbreak it poses a very ‘real and present threat.’

To ensure restrictions can continue to ease, we’re reminded to get tested if we experience symptoms and to only cross the border if we are essential workers.

