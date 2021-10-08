Zoe Bettison Calling For A Tourism & Arts Minister For SA

It's claimed tourism and arts could benefit from having a dedicated Minister.

Steven Marshall currently holds the portfolios, but Labor's Zoe Bettison is worried he doesn't have the time to give them the attention they need.

"I'm hearing time and time again of tourism operators operating at 10 per cent, who have sold all their assets, they're taking out private loans. But why we have these border closures it's like we're also shut down too," she said.

The claims coming despite several rounds of Great State vouchers being announced by the Marshall Government.

