There are concerns that proposed zoning changes would see high-rise apartments on the Torrens River.

The proposed changes would allow residential buildings up to 20 levels along the river near the proposed Riverbank arena.

Zoning changes will allow high rise buildings along the Torrens

The proposal also outlines up to 15 storey commercial buildings near the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The Adelaide Park Lands Authority will meet on Thursday to discuss their formal response to the proposal.

This is the second time the public has debated over new proposed changes near the river, after plans to build cafes, cars, shops, and offices were strongly opposed after emerging last week.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.