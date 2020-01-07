- Rock NewsA Bunch Of Aussie Legends Have Just Announced A Massive Outdoor Concert In Melbourne For The Bushfire Relief
A Bunch Of Aussie Legends Have Just Announced A Massive Outdoor Concert In Melbourne For The Bushfire Relief
Australian music headliners have just announced a massive outdoor concert at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl next month.
Angus & Julia Stone, Gangs Of Youths, Tash Sultana and more are banding together to put one a huge festival at the iconic Melbourne venue.
Tickets are on sale 10am Thursday 9th January with 100% of proceeds going to fire relief and frontline services.
See the full lineup:
In hard times the music industry are always there to lend a hand and the support around the current bushfire victims has been huge.
Last night at his concert in Sydney, Elton John donated $1million to the cause.
No matter what your genre is, there's a gig for everyone. Look up your local gig guide and rock out for a good cause.
Want to check out how you can help? Click here