A Bunch Of Aussie Legends Have Just Announced A Massive Outdoor Concert In Melbourne For The Bushfire Relief

Australian music headliners have just announced a massive outdoor concert at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl next month.

Angus & Julia Stone, Gangs Of Youths, Tash Sultana and more are banding together to put one a huge festival at the iconic Melbourne venue.

Tickets are on sale 10am Thursday 9th January with 100% of proceeds going to fire relief and frontline services.



See the full lineup:



In hard times the music industry are always there to lend a hand and the support around the current bushfire victims has been huge.

Last night at his concert in Sydney, Elton John donated $1million to the cause.



