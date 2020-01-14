ACA Reporter Cops A Literal Hosing From Yet Another Angry Neighbour

A Current Affair has caught some truly incredible moments on film over the years.

There was the guy with the nunchucks - who later ended up in court on weapons charges - and then the couple who claimed their neighbour was targeting their house with the sun's rays.

And now we have the moment that an ACA reporter copped a literal hosing from a bloke involved in yet another angry neighbour storyline.

Sam Cucchiara posted the 20-second clip to Twitter on Monday evening, pointing to that night's episode and claiming that "this has never happened before".

If you caught the segment last night, you're probably across the storyline. If not, it can be summed up with: Neighbours are fighting again.

Since we're in the midst of water restrictions, we can't condone this behaviour - but we can display it below, for your pleasure.

