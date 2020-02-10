Alice Cooper Gets Behind Roo & Ditts Petition To Get Green Day To Adelaide

Joining Triple M Adelaide's Roo & Ditts this morning, shock rock icon Alice Cooper showed his support of bringing more touring acts to Adelaide.

The seasoned rocker got up local tour promoters for ignoring our southern states in their tour schedules.

Last week American punk band Green Day announced their Mega Hella tour is coming to Australia, with the exception of Adelaide.

Sick of being ignored by big tours, Roo & Ditts have kicked off the petition to see Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer to Adelaide, (read more here).

Shock rocker Alice Cooper, who is playing Adelaide's AEC Theatre Tuesday 11th February said he always plays Adelaide and if South Australia wasn't on the tour schedule he'd be confused, asking the question to the Green Day tour promoters "What's wrong with you?".

Catch up on the full interview:



