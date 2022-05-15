Andrew Symonds Dies In Car Accident, Aged 46

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident aged just 46.

Symonds, known affectionately to friends and fans around the world as 'Roy', was in a single car accident 50kms outside Townsville, as reported by Queensland Police.

Symonds represented Australia with distinction, his aggressive batting and potent bowling - both spin and seam - made him a powerful player in all forms of the game, and much loved by Aussie cricket supporters.

One of his finest moments was a devastating 156 against England in the Boxing Day Test, rescuing Australia from 5-84 and bringing up his maiden Test ton with a typically magnificent six over long on. Symonds celebrated with arms wide and head screaming to the sky as he was embraced by team-mate and fellow Queenslander Matthew Hayden, with whom he shared a 279-run partnership.

Symonds continued an outstanding Test career - many pundits felt he should have played more for his country - finishing with an excellent average of 40.6 with the bat from 26 Tests. He made his mark in limited over cricket too, averaging 39.8 from 198 One Day Internationals, and 48.1 from 14 T20s.

After retirement, Symonds went into the media, becoming a smart, confident commentator making himself every bit as popular with audiences as during his playing days. His analysis and forthright views on positive cricket for Fox Cricket were enjoyed by Australian and overseas audiences.

He was famous for his love of fishing, the outdoors and was a true Queenslander, an icon of his beloved state.

Symonds' shock passing continues a devastating 2022 for Australian cricket, following the passing earlier in the year by Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

Queensland Police released the news of Symonds passing overnight, reporting he was involved in a single-car incident around 10.30pm on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge. Paramedics could not resuscitate Symonds, who was alone in the car.

Vale Andrew Symonds. 1975-2022.

Triple M is devastated to hear the news of Andrew Symonds passing. We'll be sharing our memories of the great man on air and you can also catch interviews with Roy on air and on demand on the LiSTNR App, including his fantastic interview with our own Mark Howard on 'The Howie Games', which you can listen to here.