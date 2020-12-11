Best of Triple M Footy #8: Gary Ablett Sticks It Up Juddy After Being Called 'Chunky'

Chris Judd made a comment about Gary Ablett's figure in the first game back after a long lay-off during the season, labelling the Geelong champion as "chunky".

Moments later, Gaz kicked a vintage roving goal and as soon as the ball sailed through the big sticks the Friday Huddle boys were all over Juddy!

"It looks like he's looking up and saying 'Get stuffed Juddy' too! He genuinely pointed at the screen!"

