COVID19 and Beyond: How Greater Bendigo is staying connected.

Was 2020 going to be your year?

Plans to travel overseas? Getting married? Buying toilet paper when you needed it?

Covid 19 sure took care of that! And while we all struggled to keep it together, the team at Telstra has been puting in the hard yards to ensure that we all stay connected.

The Telstra Bendigo team are working hard right across Greater Bendigo to keep people and businesses connected, by giving:

Additional mobile data and unlimited home broadband data to their phone and small business customers

Support to those on the JobSeeker benefit, by offering discounts on their existing Telstra services.

Pensioners with a landline, free unlimited local, national and 13/1300 calls and calls to Australian mobiles until the end of June.

Plus, if you’re after Telstra life hacks around staying connected while working, learning, living and playing online, check out these!

The world is quickly changing but out friends at Telstra are providing updates and information on their Telstra Exchange Blog, Facebook Page or contact your local Bendigo Telstra stores and Telstra Business and Technology Centres (1300 822 236) to better understand how Telstra can help you and your business.