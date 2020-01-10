Elton John And Ed Sheeran At Top Of List For Sound Relief 2020

Michael Gudinksi has just gone live on ABC news to revealed the first details of the 2020 Sound Relief concert series return this year.

The Sound Relief concert series is coming back this year to raise money for those affected by the shocking bushfires.

Although Gudinski couldn't officially announce any of the performers, he did say Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran are at the top of his list, with Elton already donating $1 million, read here.

The concert will likely be held in March this year and will be across 5 cities including one in New Zealand on different dates a week apart, with wider audiences able to stream the concert online.

The tour will see different concert promoters and artist push aside politics and competition to work on this huge event together.

Sound Relief first launched in Feb 2009 to raise much needed funds for victims of the 2009 bushfires, that saw performances from Kylie Minogue, Split Enz, Kings of Leon and more.



