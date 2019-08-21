Foo Fighters Get Shown Up By 5 Year Old Fan Who Storms The Stage

This 5 years old stole the show at the Foo Fighters concert last night.

Living all of our wildest dreams, the kid rocked out to the Foo Fighters in an unforgettable moment.



According to Twitter, the Belfast music festival was the kids first concert and boy did he set the bar high for gigs to come.

Moshing centre stage alongside Dave Grohl the Fooies littlest fan kept the energy up during All My Life, with Grohl struggling to keep it together for the song.

Grohl applauded his performance saying; "lets hear it for the little man" before taking a bow in front of the massive audience.

Watch:



We've never been so jealous of a 5 year old!

This news comes just days after Dave Grohl revealed his other band, Them Crooked Vultures are due for reunion next year.

