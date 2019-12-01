Green Day Chat About Their Longevity As A Band In The Industry

Formed in 1986 and still one of the most loved punk bands to this day, Green Day have mastered the trick to their longevity in the industry.

The ingredients to their success aren't much of a surprise when you hear that they've sold over 85 million records worldwide and have won Grammy's, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and many more.

Lead singer, Billy Joe Armstrong spoke of their longevity to Triple M saying, "The older you get, the longer you've been around, it's more a feeling of gratitude"

They've come a long way since their first gig in the back of a diner over 20 years ago and they continue to captivate fans worldwide with their great music. "We've got a lot more to say"

This is what Green Day had to say to Triple M about their longevity in the industry:

You know what it's like when you go along to a concert. The rumble of the bass, the excitement builds and FINALLY the crowd lets out an almighty screams as your favourite acts appears on stage!

Enter stage left, Concert In The Clouds every Sunday in December, 12-7pm.

This first of it's kind, a simulcast 'mega-concert' across multiple stations, promises access to some of the biggest acts in the world, right from the comfort of your phone or home rock out on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Live performances from the worlds biggest rock acts, across the Triple M & Hit Network, including our DAB stations, the HUGE line-up changes every week, with highlights from your favourite Triple M personalities live music experiences available on the Triple M app every week.

Check out the star-studded line-up here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: