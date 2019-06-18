How About This Aussie Driver Who Was Fined $337 Because Her Passenger Was Using FaceTime

A Sydney driver has warned other motorists of a lesser known rule that saw her fined hundreds of dollars for something her passenger was doing.

Sheree Panetta posted a photo of her $337 fine to Facebook, with the offence listed as: "Drive vehicle with TV/ VDU image likely to distract".

According to Panetta, the penalty has been handed down as a result of her passenger video calling beside her.

"Tell your passengers to stay off their phones while you are driving, I got fined because my passenger was on FaceTime," she wrote.

"Honestly didn't know that was a thing."

As is usually the way with anything to do with NSW road rules, the post has since gone viral with thousands of people slamming the "absolutely ridiculous" decision.

"It's a passenger! Not the god damn driver, it's not a legal distraction if the driver isn't looking at the screen," one wrote.

Panetta's warning comes less than a week after the news that a man in Sydney lost 24 demerit points in one go when he was caught with his phone taped to the steering wheel to watch the cricket.

