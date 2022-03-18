How The Chats Became Mates With Dave Grohl

The Chats Have Been Hand Picked By Dave Grohl For The Foo Fighters Australian Tour

The Chats frontman Eamon Sandwith joined us on Triple M to chat about the upcoming Foo Fighters Australian tour which the boys will be supporting, hand picked by Dave Grohl himself. Turns out The Chats & Dave Grohl have been friendly for a few years now after Dave Grohl showed up to an LA show with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, and Queen Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Alex Turner, Josh Homme, and Dave Grohl aren't the only big names who are fans of The Chats! Here's a photo of the boys with Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong!



Source: Instagram - @thechatslovebeer Source: Instagram - @thechatslovebeer

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

