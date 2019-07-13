Jay Clark Says St Kilda Have Offered Todd Goldstein A Three-Year Deal To Leave North

Jay Clark has reported that the Saints have offered 31-year-old ruckman Todd Goldstein a three-year contract to leave North Melbourne at the end of the year.

This comes after Jay-Z also reported a couple of weeks ago that St Kilda have offered untried Essendon Ruckman Sam Draper a monster four-year $1.8 million contract.

Goldstein has enjoyed a fine season to this point and the Saints are looking to bolster their ruck depth alongside Rowan Marshall, Billy Longer and Lewis Pearce.

LISTEN:

"So there's a three-year offer from St Kilda," Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends.

"North's initial offer was for a one-year deal which wasn't cutting the mustard."

"Brady Rawlings - now that he is the new footy manager - has stepped in on this one... (and) upped the anti to a two-year deal with a potential contract trigger for a third."

"And that matches the Saints offer."

