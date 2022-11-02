Mark Waugh On The Caller Who Will Be The Biggest Pest In The Triple M Cricket Commentary Box

Triple M Cricket announced a star-studded lineup for the upcoming summer of cricket this morning, with huge names like Brian Lara, Mitch Johnson and Morne Morkel joining the old heads like James Brayshaw, Mark Howard and Mark Waugh.

Junior himself joined Roo, Ditts and Loz for Breakfast and told us which of the callers he expects to be the biggest pest.

"Merv Hughes is someone I’m looking forward to working with the least," Junior said.

"He sprays you with saliva when you’re talking to him, Merv!"

