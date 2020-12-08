Midnight Oil Are Ready To Release Another New Record

Joining Triple M's Sarah Maree to announced the Makaratta Live tour, Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett talked the live show, Bones Hillman and new music.

The band have a new album ready to drop, as Garrett said: "There's another Oils record in the wings" with the band currently working on the finishing touches.

This will be the follow up to the band's #1 mini album The Makaratta Project, their latest release with their late band mate Bones Hillman who we sadly lost last month.

Cassie Walker

8 December 2020

