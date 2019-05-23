Missing BMX Bikes Are Back!

Some good news out of Shepparton, with the recovery of the 8 missing BMX bikes taken from the Victoria Park Lake Caravan Park early Tuesday morning.

The thefts affected a number of interstate teams competing in Shepparton this week for the National BMX Titles. Without the special competition bikes, some worth $2,000, they were unable to compete in the major sporting event.

Affected team spokesperson, Stacey Hawkins provided Southern Cross Austero with this update on her families performance and expressed her gratitude to all those involved in the return of the bikes.